Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Increased to SEK 88 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 78 to SEK 88 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 184,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

