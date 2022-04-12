Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.94

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.94 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.21). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 623,486 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 17.12. The company has a market cap of £262.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

