Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,502,000 after buying an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.