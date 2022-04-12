T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.