Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Boosted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,626,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247,601. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $505.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

