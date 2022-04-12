Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

