Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 331,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,668,197 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

