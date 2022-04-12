Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.67 ($2.56).

TW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.86), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,354.96). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($74,591.96). Insiders sold a total of 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 131.85 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.86. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.46 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

