Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.81).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.08) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 514.25 ($6.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.34). The company has a market cap of £743.71 million and a PE ratio of 30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 566.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.41.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($65,147.62). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,090.97). Insiders have purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 over the last ninety days.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

