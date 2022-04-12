Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.50

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 220598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

