Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.52.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B traded up C$1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.95. The company has a market cap of C$27.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$54.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.