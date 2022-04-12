Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 84.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.60.

Shares of TCS traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.35. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$28.05 and a 1-year high of C$61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock has a market cap of C$425.24 million and a PE ratio of 108.55.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

