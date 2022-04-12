Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 45,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. 409,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,018,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.