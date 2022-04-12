Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

