Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $473.27 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.89 and its 200-day moving average is $434.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.