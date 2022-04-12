Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Teleflex worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.55.

Teleflex stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,128. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

