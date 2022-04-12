Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.55.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.69. 220,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

