Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLPFY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of TLPFY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.21. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $161.36 and a 52-week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

