Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) to Market Perform

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,239. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

