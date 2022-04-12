Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 84.50 at UBS Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 20,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624. Temenos has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.76.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

