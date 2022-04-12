Ternoa (CAPS) Market Cap Tops $23.82 Million

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Ternoa has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Ternoa has a total market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $475,836.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.18 or 0.07520280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,087.72 or 0.99818747 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 555,697,638 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

