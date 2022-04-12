TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $16.85 billion and $683.12 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007397 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 16,845,359,728 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

