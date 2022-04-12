Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

TSLA stock traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $986.95. 21,951,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,686,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $919.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $970.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.16 billion, a PE ratio of 201.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

