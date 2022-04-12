Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $207.85 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,969.21 or 0.04918756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Coin Profile

XAUT is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

