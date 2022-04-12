Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Shares of TXRH traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

