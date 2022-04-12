TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.41

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 215054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 434.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.