Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) PT Raised to €137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Thales stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. 48,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

