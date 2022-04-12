Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) PT Raised to €137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Thales stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. 48,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

