The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.