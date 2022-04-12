The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Caldwell Partners International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,261. Caldwell Partners International has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

