The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLU stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 24,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,495. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

