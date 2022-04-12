The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 46,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,495,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $769.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

