The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.50 ($24.46) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.39) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.80) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.86 ($25.94).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.14 ($18.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,643,882 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.56.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

