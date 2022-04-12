The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $83.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

