The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Neutral

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

RPD traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.61. 3,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,038. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,930,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

