The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 324,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $487.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,032,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

