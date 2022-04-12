The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $390.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.13. 9,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

