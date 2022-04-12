The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($67.39) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.40 ($55.87). The company had a trading volume of 4,388,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 1-year high of €72.84 ($79.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.