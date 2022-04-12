The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Insider Brian J. Comstock Sells 1,500 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 217,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,231,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 177,259 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

