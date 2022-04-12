The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

HD stock opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.64. The company has a market capitalization of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

