The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.57. 64,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,260. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $318.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

