The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

LEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

