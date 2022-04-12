The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.32. Middleby posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $146,503,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

