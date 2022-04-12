The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

