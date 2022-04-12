The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
RSTGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
RSTGF remained flat at $$0.85 on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
