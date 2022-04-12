The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $743.14

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.14 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 710.40 ($9.26). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 713.20 ($9.29), with a volume of 1,276,550 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 730 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 729.17 ($9.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 693.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.14. The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,700.55).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

