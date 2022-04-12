The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,910 ($24.89).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($20.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,713.95. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

