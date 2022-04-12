The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells £48,945.60 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08).
Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,528.50 ($19.92). The stock had a trading volume of 260,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,653. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,713.95.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.
The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.
