Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO traded down $14.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.94. 1,320,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,146. The stock has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.69 and a 200 day moving average of $598.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

