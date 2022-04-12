THORChain (RUNE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158.06 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $158.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $7.68 or 0.00019348 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.19 or 0.07551012 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,595.53 or 0.99722226 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.