Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,292.00

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,292 ($16.84) and last traded at GBX 1,264 ($16.47), with a volume of 848625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245 ($16.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.65) price target on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 774.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 518.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 91.53 ($1.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 10.67%. Thungela Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

In other Thungela Resources news, insider Seamus Gerard French sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.27), for a total transaction of £3,468.65 ($4,520.00).

Thungela Resources Company Profile (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery with seven mining rights covering a total area of approximately 29,062 hectors; Greenside colliery with one mining right; Isibonelo colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,053 hectors; Khwezela colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 20,010 hectors; Zibulo colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 14,222 hectors; Mafube colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 10,933 hectors; and Rietvlei colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,225 hectors.

